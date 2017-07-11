8-year-old boy becomes honorary rescue swimmer in Alaska - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

8-year-old boy becomes honorary rescue swimmer in Alaska

Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning
KODIAK, Alaska -

An 8-year-old boy from Washington has become an honorary rescue swimmer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Andrew Bishop went through his training at Air Station Kodiak on Friday.

Andrew has a life-threatening medical condition. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made his trip to Alaska possible.

His father, T.J. Bishop, says Andrew first learned about rescue swimmers two years ago during a physical therapy trip to Florida. Andrew befriended a rescue swimmer from Air Station Miami and the idea blossomed.

Petty Officer 1st Class Keola Marfil says Andrew was "so excited to see rescue swimmers."

Bishop says his son will never forget the fun he had in Alaska.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   