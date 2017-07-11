New technology is changing the way crews fight fires

New technology is changing the way crews fight firesPosted: Updated:
Washington Wildfires
Washington Wildfires
Wildfire, brush fire and forest fire coverage
Idaho Wildfires
Idaho Wildfires
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Spokane Police Officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a good week for junk food fans. After you snag your free Slurpee for 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday, you can cruise over to Krispy Kreme Spokane to celebrate the iconic doughnut's 80th birthday.>>
New technology is changing the way crews fight fires
MISSOULA, Mont. - New technology is changing the way wild land firefighters are doing their jobs. Attacking a fire today is as much about computers and labs as it is about hoses a shovels. If firefighters are the James Bonds in the war on wildfires, then the scientists are the Qs. Those scientists invent the gadgets used to beat the bad fires.>>
Spokane Police Officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
8-year-old boy becomes honorary rescue swimmer in Alaska
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - An 8-year-old boy from Washington has become an honorary rescue swimmer with the U.S. Coast Guard. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Andrew Bishop went through his training at Air Station Kodiak on Friday. Andrew has a life-threatening medical condition. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made his trip to Alaska possible.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
Florida boy, 3, in body cast for jumping on trampoline
MIAMI (AP) - A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park. The case has circulated nationally on social media and raised questions about age restrictions for trampolines. Kaitlin Hill said Tuesday her son Colton broke his thigh bone late last month while bouncing on a trampoline at an indoor park in Tampa that promoted toddler use.>>
Minneapolis police investigate shooting of 2 dogs
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minneapolis police are investigating after video shows an officer shooting two dogs in the backyard of a home where he was checking on a burglary alarm. A police report says the dogs charged at the officer. But the dogs' owner, Jennifer LeMay, questions why the dogs were shot. Footage from her backyard security camera doesn't show them charging at the officer.>>
Thieves go big, steal tiny home in Missouri
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - Thieves targeting a so-called tiny home in Missouri decided to go big - and steal the whole house. The Joplin Globe reports Missouri resident Lisa Stubblefield left the structure in a roped-off area in Springfield last week for the Food Truck Showdown. When she arrived for the festivities Saturday morning, it was gone.>>
Authorities: 2 men raped woman in home after Uber ride
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two men raped an intoxicated woman in her home after sharing an Uber ride from a bar in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the two friends from Alaska - Levi Brower, 28, and 23-year-old Dominick Mariutto - have been charged with second-degree rape.>>
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.>>
