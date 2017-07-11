Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents

It's a good week for junk food fans. After you snag your free Slurpee for 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday, you can cruise over to Krispy Kreme Spokane to celebrate the iconic doughnut's 80th birthday.

"Krispy Kreme's famous Original Glazed doughnut is celebrating 80 wonderful years. Come join the fun and celebrate by enjoying a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with a purchase of any dozen at regular menu price," Krispy Kreme wrote on Facebook.

The party starts on Friday, July 14, and goes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Krispy Kreme Spokane is located at 15501 E. Indiana, so mark your calendars now and get your glaze on on Friday.