Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme: Get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's a good week for junk food fans.  After you snag your free Slurpee for 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday, you can cruise over to Krispy Kreme Spokane to celebrate the iconic doughnut's 80th birthday.

"Krispy Kreme's famous Original Glazed doughnut is celebrating 80 wonderful years. Come join the fun and celebrate by enjoying a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with a purchase of any dozen at regular menu price," Krispy Kreme wrote on Facebook.

The party starts on Friday, July 14, and goes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Krispy Kreme Spokane is located at 15501 E. Indiana, so mark your calendars now and get your glaze on on Friday. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool

    Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:56:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.

    >>

  • Spokane Police searching for 4-year-old near Downriver Golf Course

    Spokane Police searching for 4-year-old near Downriver Golf Course

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:42:40 GMT

    The Spokane Police Department is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.  His name is Hayden and police say he was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of the Downriver Golf Course. He's described as a white male with a shaved head. He was last seen without a shirt, wearing camo shorts and black and orange shoes.

    >>

    The Spokane Police Department is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.  His name is Hayden and police say he was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of the Downriver Golf Course. He's described as a white male with a shaved head. He was last seen without a shirt, wearing camo shorts and black and orange shoes.

    >>

  • Passenger in high-speed chase recalls scary moments

    Passenger in high-speed chase recalls scary moments

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:26:09 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A high-speed pursuit tearing though parts of Spokane and Spokane Valley ended in a crash Tuesday morning. The chase was so fast and so dangerous that deputies are surprised and thankful no one was seriously hurt. The driver got away and deputies are still looking for him. But there was also a passenger in the car at the time.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A high-speed pursuit tearing though parts of Spokane and Spokane Valley ended in a crash Tuesday morning. The chase was so fast and so dangerous that deputies are surprised and thankful no one was seriously hurt. The driver got away and deputies are still looking for him. But there was also a passenger in the car at the time.

    >>
    •   