In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service

A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light.

Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago. She says her daughter used to have long, thick hair and wanted a wig that was similar to that when she lost her hair after chemotherapy. They searched online, and found Wigs and Things in Coeur d’Alene.

“To get the high quality wig with the long style, they were the place that we were hearing about,” she says.

She says her daughter didn’t have a great experience the first and second time they were there, and then a family member wrote a review about the store after their second trip there. Leann and her daughter went back for a third time, and she says that during the wig fitting, an employee told them they had to retract their negative review.

KHQ spoke with the owner Sonie Combs who says it didn’t happen that way and that the store's employees didn’t mistreat her. But she says she understands what the family is going through and can't imagine the pain this 22-year-old woman is going through.

“I still would like to help her. I apologize if there was anything said that inflamed the situation,” Combs says. “We would like to help her. I would like to give her a wig for the suffering she's going through.”

KHQ has passed along the message to the family.