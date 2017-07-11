Highway 195 crash sends two to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 195 and Meadow Lane Road in Spokane.

The preliminary investigation found that 93-year-old Dorothy E. Blosser was headed westbound in a white 2011 Lincoln MKS on Meadow Lane at Highway 195. She was stopped at a stop sign.

69-year-old David Petty was driving a 2011 Ford Escape northbound on Highway 195. Washington State Patrol says Blosser entered the roadway attempting to cross Highway 195, striking Perry's Ford. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lanes.

Both Blosser and Petty were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but they're expected to be OK.

UPDATE: Firefighters cut off the car's roof to get to the trapped driver. Amazingly both drivers involved have minor injuries. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/mHGOGAez1n — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 11, 2017

Troopers say the cause of the crash was failure to yield, but no charges are expected in the crash.