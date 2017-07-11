4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Witnesses say the boy's family was on the course and had stopped near the river when they turned their backs for a moment and the boy was gone.

Multiple resources including water rescue crews, a Lifeflight helicopter and bystanders nearby joined the frantic search for the missing boy. It was unclear at first if he had ended up in the river or had just wandered off into the woods. Eventually, firefighters spotted the boy in the water about a half mile downstream from where he went missing near the waste water treatment plant. He was pulled from the river where medics performed CPR and took him to the hospital where he later passed away.

Thoughts & prayers for a local family tonight that lost a child and the heroic responders that did everything humanly possible to save him. — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) July 12, 2017

Update 8:30 p.m.: Spokane Police say a call came in around 8 o'clock for a water rescue at the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course. Police, rescue crews as well as several civilians conducted a search of the area for 4-year-old Hayden. A short time later, Hayden was found and pulled from the river. Medical crews performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the family was on the disc course and had gone down to the water when the boy went missing.

UPDATE: Just spoke with @SpokanePD who gave me the latest on the situation. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/7R7jomx9Oy — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 12, 2017

Update: Spokane Police confirm that the missing 4-year-old boy they were searching for Tuesday evening has been found and was pulled from the Spokane River. Emergency crews were performing CPR on the boy. We're working to get more information.

BREAKING: @SpokanePD confirm to me the boy was found and has been pulled from the river. CPR in progress. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/sWiOkeznky — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 12, 2017

Previous coverage:

The Spokane Police Department is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

His name is Hayden and police say he was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of the Downriver Golf Course. He's described as a white male with a shaved head. He was last seen without a shirt, wearing camo shorts and black and orange shoes.

Additional details were not immediately known on Tuesday. KHQ's Patrick Erickson is working to gather more details including a picture of the boy. As we learn more we will update this story