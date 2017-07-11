Spokane Police searching for 4-year-old near Downriver Golf Course

The Spokane Police Department is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

His name is Hayden and police say he was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of the Downriver Golf Course. He's described as a white male with a shaved head. He was last seen without a shirt, wearing camo shorts and black and orange shoes.

Additional details were not immediately known on Tuesday. KHQ's Patrick Erickson is working to gather more details including a picture of the boy. As we learn more we will update this story