Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool

It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard.

She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.

“He heard the screaming, ‘Help me,’ you know.There were six children beating up on one six-year-old,” she says.

Her son intervened and stopped the fight. Her son says that after he stopped that fight, the boy’s face was swollen and red.

“It's concerning and I don't think any kids should have to be able to worry about what any one kid or getting beat up,” she says.

The city says that fights do happen on occasion, outside the pool area or they can originate inside. They say if the staff can’t handle it, they’ll call 911. Meanwhile, they say, police are working with the pools supervisor to get training for the staff. They also add that the parks department has the ability to exclude people from the pools.

This mother just hopes everyone keeps a watchful eye.

“I just want parents to be aware that this is happening and they need to watch out for their kids,” she says. “I just want kids to have a good summer and not have to worry.”