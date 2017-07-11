Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much?

It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving.

That's right.

It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

“Nicole had said lets go dumpster diving,” said Nicole’s husband, David Stevenson. “So I was like OK, let's go.”

The Stevensons started feeding their household with food thrown away from restaurants, grocery stores, and even gas stations.

“It's like a treasure hunt once you start,” said David. “Because once you get in there you're nervous the first time, don't know if you're doing something wrong or not.”

The idea started when Nicole looked up environmentalist Rob Greenfield on YouTube.

They’ve found produce, cereal, and even Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

“If it's in the store, it winds up out there,” said David. “The more you do it the more excited you get.”

David says they'll collect between $300 and $500 worth of food in just three hours, most of which isn't even expired.

“For example there will be cases of liquid or juice,” said David. “And if a bottle breaks they don't unpack it, they don't unwrap it, it goes straight to the dumpster.”

The Stevensons say they'll wind up with too much food, so they'll give it away to friends and they hope big box stores and restaurants will start to do the same thing.

“Good food is getting put in the dumpster to begin with when it can be helping other people that need it.”