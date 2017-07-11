New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate

The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday.

The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board.

“I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart. “It’s about keeping the commitment to the citizens who vote for something.”

Images show an uncovered Pavilion with reflector panels, an elevated walkway, and a seating area for 2,000 people.

Stuckart says the Parks Department backed out on their promise to restore the spider web-like cable to it’s covered look.

“The mayor and I lead the campaign and raised the money for the campaign,” said Stuckart. “We explicitly said the Pavilion would be covered.”

Stuckart argues that taxpayers voted for the $19 million project with the idea that it would be covered.

“Technology has come a long way since 1974,” he said. “And the covering would not be like the covering that we had back then.”

But the Parks Department insists the structure was never built to hold a covering for a lifetime.

“It also comes back to what the design team is recommending as far as vision and goal of pavilion,” said Parks Planning and Development Manager, Garrett Jones. “And they feel a full cover does not meet those goals.”

The Parks Department says the Pavilion is no longer a central gathering place for Spokane or the region, despite its prominent stature within the urban landscape.

The plan aims to restore the Pavilion into a flexible use event space able to host everything from the Hoopfest Nike Court game and the Bloomsday Awards Ceremony to a summer concert series and an outdoor giant screen film festival.

The renderings are not the final design.

The Parks Department is continuing to take feedback from the community and will have a vote on the design in about 45 days.

For more information, click here: http://riverfrontparknow.com/redevelopment/u-s-pavilion-shelters/