New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks deba - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday.

The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board.

“I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart. “It’s about keeping the commitment to the citizens who vote for something.”

Images show an uncovered Pavilion with reflector panels, an elevated walkway, and a seating area for 2,000 people.

Stuckart says the Parks Department backed out on their promise to restore the spider web-like cable to it’s covered look.

“The mayor and I lead the campaign and raised the money for the campaign,” said Stuckart. “We explicitly said the Pavilion would be covered.”

Stuckart argues that taxpayers voted for the $19 million project with the idea that it would be covered.

“Technology has come a long way since 1974,” he said. “And the covering would not be like the covering that we had back then.”

But the Parks Department insists the structure was never built to hold a covering for a lifetime.

“It also comes back to what the design team is recommending as far as vision and goal of pavilion,” said Parks Planning and Development Manager, Garrett Jones. “And they feel a full cover does not meet those goals.”

The Parks Department says the Pavilion is no longer a central gathering place for Spokane or the region, despite its prominent stature within the urban landscape. 

The plan aims to restore the Pavilion into a flexible use event space able to host everything from the Hoopfest Nike Court game and the Bloomsday Awards Ceremony to a summer concert series and an outdoor giant screen film festival.

The renderings are not the final design.

The Parks Department is continuing to take feedback from the community and will have a vote on the design in about 45 days.

For more information, click here: http://riverfrontparknow.com/redevelopment/u-s-pavilion-shelters/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-07-12 05:01:38 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend

    Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:52:48 GMT

    A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old. For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive. "She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.

    >>

    A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old. For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive. "She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.

    >>
    •   