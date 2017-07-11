Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old.

For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive.

"She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.

The students say Rory loved animals, and for Rory, her birthday was a chance to give back.

"It's one of the things that we figured we could keep alive and we wanted to do it really big and great," added Korie.

In 2015, Chelsea and Korie collected over 900 pounds of pet food. Last year, they collected about 1,500 pounds. This year the goal is 2,000  pounds and her friends have added a twist: a competition between cats and dogs to see who will bring home the most food. Once they've reached their goal they plan on donating it to SCRAPS on Rory's birthday, July 14th.

The locations where you can drop off and donate food are 826 E. Overbluff Road on the South Hill, or at the Spokane County Extension Office at 222 N Havana Street. 

