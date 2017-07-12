Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car.

It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday. Williams says she was outside helping her oldest son paint when she heard a car slowly driving down the road.

She assumed the driver was looking at a house that was for sale, until she heard him speak to the little girls across the street.

"I heard him get out of his car and he told them that he had some books for them. He kept saying, 'Hey girls, hey girls come see my books.' I stood up immediately and I saw him reaching toward one of the girls, a 6-year-old," Williams said.

Williams said her mom instincts kicked in and she yelled at the man, that's when the man spun around, so her, got back in his car and drove off. She says her biggest fear is what could have happened if she wasn't there.

Williams says the man was white and appeared to be in his early 30s. He had dark brown or black hair and was wearing a bright yellowish green shirt. He was driving a 2-door older Honda.

If you know anything about what happened, deputies ask that you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.