Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Major Crimes detectives are looking for a stolen car similar to this one. Major Crimes detectives are looking for a stolen car similar to this one.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday evening in the 9000 block of N. Country Homes Blvd. The victim reported being approached by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect is believed to be a man who ran on foot from deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the afternoon, prompting some businesses in the area to go into lockdown. The man held the victim hostage in the victim's house while waiting for deputies to leave the area.

The suspect then left the immediate area in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured but extremely frightened during this very dangerous incident, because he did not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as a while man, around 25 to 30 years old with a medium muscular build, a shaved head and tattoos on his arms and neck. Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-07-11 13:31:55 GMT

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>

    When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:54:36 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.

    >>

  • Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Detectives searching for armed, dangerous man who stole car

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-07-12 05:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

    >>
    •   