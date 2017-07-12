UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. July 12, 2017: 

Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight.  A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. 

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location.  The abandon vehicle was seized for processing of possible evidence that may assist detectives in identifying the suspect who has not been located at this time.

Previous Coverage: 

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public's help finding a silver 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Washington license plate BEM8056. The car was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife. If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday evening in the 9000 block of N. Country Homes Blvd. The victim reported being approached by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect is believed to be a man who ran on foot from deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the afternoon, prompting some businesses in the area to go into lockdown. The man held the victim hostage in the victim's house while waiting for deputies to leave the area.

The suspect then left the immediate area in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured but extremely frightened during this very dangerous incident, because he did not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as a while man, around 25 to 30 years old with a medium muscular build, a shaved head and tattoos on his arms and neck. Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.

