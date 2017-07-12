Urgent call for blood donations

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The Inland Northwest Blood Center has issued an urgent call for donors to battle a critical blood shortage in our region.

They say with the recent holiday they are experiencing a lull in donations. People are vacationing and aren't donating on their regular set schedules.

They are looking for donations of all types. The Inland Northwest Blood Center is one of the main suppliers for thirty-five hospitals in our region. They say "the blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met."

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.inbcsaves.org or by calling (800)423-0151.