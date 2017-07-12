Urgent call for blood donations

Urgent call for blood donationsPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose
UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight. A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight. A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location.>>
Suspected shooter of man who dragged dead raccoon arrested
Suspected shooter of man who dragged dead raccoon arrested
SHELTON, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Washington man who was dragging a dead raccoon down the street. KCPQ-TV reports the suspect who was arrested Tuesday is accused of running the man over and shooting him in the leg on June 25. The two men had gotten in a confrontation over the dead critter.>>
SHELTON, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Washington man who was dragging a dead raccoon down the street. KCPQ-TV reports the suspect who was arrested Tuesday is accused of running the man over and shooting him in the leg on June 25. The two men had gotten in a confrontation over the dead critter.>>
House budget restores some Hanford cuts
House budget restores some Hanford cuts
RICHLAND, Wash. - The House budget proposal for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation next year would add almost $54 million to the amount requested by the Trump administration. The additional money is the result of work by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., along with two other Hanford supporters on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. - The House budget proposal for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation next year would add almost $54 million to the amount requested by the Trump administration. The additional money is the result of work by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., along with two other Hanford supporters on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee.>>
Urgent call for blood donations
Urgent call for blood donations
The Inland Northwest Blood Center has issued an urgent call for donors to battle a critical blood shortage in our region. They say with the recent holiday they are experiencing a lull in donations. People are vacationing and aren't donating on their regular set schedules. They are looking for donations of all types. The Inland Northwest Blood Center is one of the main suppliers for thirty-five hospitals in our region.>>
The Inland Northwest Blood Center has issued an urgent call for donors to battle a critical blood shortage in our region. They say with the recent holiday they are experiencing a lull in donations. People are vacationing and aren't donating on their regular set schedules. They are looking for donations of all types. The Inland Northwest Blood Center is one of the main suppliers for thirty-five hospitals in our region.>>
Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica
Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica
LONDON - Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) - or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.>>
LONDON - Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) - or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.>>
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 11th.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend
Spokane teens continue pet food drive to honor friend
A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old. For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive. "She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.>>
A group of local high school students are remembering their friend, who died two years ago at just 14 years old. For the last two years, Chelsea Branom and Korie Truitt have been keeping their friend Rory Fees kind, giving, selfless spirit alive. "She was such an amazing person and she cared so much about others," said Truitt.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>