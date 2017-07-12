Urgent call for blood donations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Urgent call for blood donations

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect

The Inland Northwest Blood Center has issued an urgent call for donors to battle a critical blood shortage in our region.

They say with the recent holiday they are experiencing a lull in donations. People are vacationing and aren't donating on their regular set schedules.

They are looking for donations of all types. The Inland Northwest Blood Center is one of the main suppliers for thirty-five hospitals in our region. They say "the blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met."

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.inbcsaves.org or by calling (800)423-0151.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:06:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight.  A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight.  A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location. 

    >>

  • Suspected shooter of man who dragged dead raccoon arrested

    Suspected shooter of man who dragged dead raccoon arrested

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:14:04 GMT

    SHELTON, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Washington man who was dragging a dead raccoon down the street. KCPQ-TV reports the suspect who was arrested Tuesday is accused of running the man over and shooting him in the leg on June 25. The two men had gotten in a confrontation over the dead critter. 

    >>

    SHELTON, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Washington man who was dragging a dead raccoon down the street. KCPQ-TV reports the suspect who was arrested Tuesday is accused of running the man over and shooting him in the leg on June 25. The two men had gotten in a confrontation over the dead critter. 

    >>

  • House budget restores some Hanford cuts

    House budget restores some Hanford cuts

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:08:34 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. - The House budget proposal for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation next year would add almost $54 million to the amount requested by the Trump administration. The additional money is the result of work by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., along with two other Hanford supporters on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee.

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash. - The House budget proposal for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation next year would add almost $54 million to the amount requested by the Trump administration. The additional money is the result of work by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., along with two other Hanford supporters on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee.

    >>
    •   