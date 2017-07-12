Maine Rep.who threatened to make Trump 'half term president' iss - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Maine Rep.who threatened to make Trump 'half term president' issues apology

AUGUSTA, Maine -

A Maine Democratic lawmaker says he regrets an "aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate" Facebook post criticizing President Donald Trump.

Rep. Scott Hamann on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet."

Hamann says he shouldn't have used such language and was trying to make a point about the state of political discourse.

Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas told reporters that Hamann's expletive-laced post was an implied death threat against the Republican president.

Kouzounas called on Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon to act.

Gideon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

  • Sheriff's Office investigating possible child luring in Spokane Valley

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about.  At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about.  At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly. Initially, the woman said she thought the driver was looking for homes for sale, but then she heard a man say, "Hey girls. Hey Girls come here. I have some books for you."

  • Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman being discharged

    PEORIA, Ill. - A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.
    The officer got down on the ground so the woman could use him as a step stool to get into her vehicle. Witnesses say the woman didn't want to step on the man at first, but he insisted and she used him to climb into the truck. 

    PEORIA, Ill. - A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.
