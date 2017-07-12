Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman being discharged

Posted: Updated:
PEORIA, Ill. -

A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.

The officer got down on the ground so the woman could use him as a step stool to get into her vehicle. Witnesses say the woman didn't want to step on the man at first, but he insisted and she used him to climb into the truck. 

The professionals working in the ER described the security guard as "the sweetest man ever."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-07-12 04:20:15 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office investigating possible child luring in Spokane Valley

    Sheriff's Office investigating possible child luring in Spokane Valley

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:25:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about.  At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about.  At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly. Initially, the woman said she thought the driver was looking for homes for sale, but then she heard a man say, "Hey girls. Hey Girls come here. I have some books for you."

    >>

  • Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman being discharged

    Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman being discharged

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:32:22 GMT

    PEORIA, Ill. - A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.
    The officer got down on the ground so the woman could use him as a step stool to get into her vehicle. Witnesses say the woman didn't want to step on the man at first, but he insisted and she used him to climb into the truck. 

    >>

    PEORIA, Ill. - A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.
    The officer got down on the ground so the woman could use him as a step stool to get into her vehicle. Witnesses say the woman didn't want to step on the man at first, but he insisted and she used him to climb into the truck. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:25:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight.  A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight.  A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location. 

    >>
    •   