Sheriff's Office investigating possible child luring in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday and they want you to know about it.

At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly. Initially, the woman said she thought the driver was looking for homes for sale, but then she heard a man say, "Hey girls. Hey Girls come here. I have some books for you." 

The woman stood up and saw a man reaching toward a young girl who lives in the neighborhood. The woman shouted "No!" and began walking toward the man who quickly walked back to his car and left the area. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

Deputies say the man was about three or four feet away from the children when the woman yelled, so the children are okay. 

The woman described the man as white, approximately 30-years-old, tan, with dark clean cut hair, clean shaven and wearing a neon yellow short sleeved shirt with an Avista logo on it. 

According to the witness and additional neighbors in the area, the vehicle is described as a black or dark colored 2-door boxy coupe, similar to a Honda Civic or possibly even a Ford Flex with a sunroof, no window tinting and may have fading paint near the truck area.     

The Sheriff’s Office works closely with Avista personnel throughout the year and they are aware of this information.  There is no information showing this person is an actual employee at Avista.  Most of the time Avista workers will be in a marked Avista vehicle or have signage indicating they work with them.   At any time, Avista employees will provide photo ID if requested or you can contact Avista directly to confirm their crews are working in the area.

If you observe suspicious activity or the male and vehicle described in this incident, you are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and report the information.    

