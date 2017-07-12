Washington State University tuition to climb 2.2% this year

The Washington State University Board of Regents has voted to raise undergraduate tuition 2.2 percent for the coming school year.

Wednesday's vote means undergraduates will see their tuition increase by $103 per semester for the academic year that begins Aug. 21.

The new full-time, annual tuition rate for resident undergraduates will be $9,530.

Tuition at WSU has remained flat or declined for resident undergraduate students for the past four years. Even with the 2.2 percent increase, students will pay about 88 percent of what a student in 2013-2014 paid for tuition.

Under state law, the tuition growth factor of 2.2 percent is tied to the average annual growth in median hourly wages in the state of Washington.

