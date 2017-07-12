Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th

SALEM, N.H. (AP) -- Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested for drug possession returned to the police station to demand the drugs be returned to her, and she was rearrested.

An officer told 26-year-old Emily Morin, of Concord, he wouldn't return the Suboxone, a highly addictive substance that can be used to treat heroin addiction. It was seized as evidence during her arrest stemming from a shoplifting incident Tuesday.

The officer said he saw Morin get into a car and start to drive away. Earlier, police determined that Morin's license and registration were suspended. She was arrested after a struggle.

Morin was being arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving after suspension, breach of bail and resisting arrest, in addition to drug and willful concealment charges.

It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight as a federal appeals court on Wednesday questioned lawyers fighting about an animal's ability to hold a copyright to selfie photos.

Naruto is a free-living crested macaque who snapped the pictures with an unattended camera in Sulawesi, Indonesia, in 2011. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Naruto was accustomed to cameras and took the selfies when he saw himself in the reflection of the lens.

PETA sued British nature photographer David Slater, whose camera the monkey used, and a San Francisco-based self-publishing company Blurb, which put out a book called "Wildlife Personalities" that includes the photos.

The animal rights organization wants to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey. Slater's company holds the British copyright for the photos, and he says it should be honored worldwide.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco appeared puzzled by PETA's role in the case, asking the group's attorney why it should be allowed to represent the monkey's interests.

Attorney David Schwarz said the question had not been raised in court previously, and he urged the panel to define authorship for copyright purposes.

The judges did not issue a ruling.

Angela Dunning, attorney for Blurb, said the self-publishing company was confident it would prevail but wondered at the possibility if it did not.

"Where does it end? If a monkey can sue for copyright infringement, what else can a monkey do?" she said.

Dunning said Naruto can't hold copyright in part because he cannot grant permission to others to use his photos and can't benefit financially from the pictures. The monkey, she said, is "blissfully unaware" of what's happening in court.

A federal judge ruled against the monkey last year, saying there was no indication that Congress intended to extend copyright protection to animals.

PETA's general counsel Jeff Kerr said after the hearing that the group has plans to use money from the photos to protect monkey habitats and help people study the species.

"PETA is clearly representing Naruto's best interests," he said.



MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology.

Whitmore says she was eating when her son came over covered in human waste. She says he had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper.

The restaurant owner told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they "looked into this matter and have taken all appropriate internal actions, as well as reiterated proper protocol with our team."

The Manchester Health Department allowed McDonald's to reopen the play area the next day after it was cleaned and disinfected.

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) -- A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair's car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.

Authorities say about 11 ounces (312 grams) of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

AUBURN, Maine (AP) -- A Maine driver got the scare of his life when he found a snake in his car.

The unidentified driver called the Auburn police Tuesday, telling a dispatcher that he was afraid of snakes and would rather burn his car than touch the garter snake that was coiled in his car door.

The police, who noted the unusual nature of the call in a Facebook post , sent Officer Travis Barnies to assist the driver. Barnies removed the snake, then got a selfie with it before releasing the foot-long snake into the wild unharmed.

NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents received a slithery surprise when they checked a mail container at Kennedy International Airport.

The agency said Tuesday that officials seized five live king cobras and three geckos during an inspection at the airport mail facility on June 29. Agents first discovered the dangerous contents of the package in an X-ray scan.

The reptiles were sent in a container from Hong Kong.

The agency's New York Field Operations Office said the seizure shows the wide-ranging responsibility of the agency.

The reptiles have been sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

King cobras are the world's largest venomous snakes, growing up to nearly 19 feet. (5.8 meters)

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts man has gotten drivers to slow down for years with the help of a life-sized cutout of a police cruiser posted in his driveway.

Kelly Tufts tells WFXT-TV he got the life-sized Crown Victoria sign from a friend who owned a salvage yard. The sign is made of plywood and aluminum siding.

He puts it outside his Lakeville home on weekends and during holidays to slow down drivers in the area. The sign is reflective at night.

Tufts says town police are OK with the sign, but some passing drivers have given offensive hand gestures.

He says they'd enjoy the sign "if it was their neighborhood" where speeding cars were being slowed down.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- If you want to live in a governor's mansion without being elected, North Dakota has a deal for you. With a catch.

The state wants to preserve the 10,000-square-foot home that has served North Dakota's first families for 57 years, while making way for a larger $5 million mansion. But that means the sprawling house needs to be moved. No later than September.

Unpretentious and sturdy, the prairie-style brick Governor's Residence has stood since 1960 as a metaphor for the state. Lawmakers have been attempting to replace the home for years, saying it doesn't dazzle visiting dignitaries, has security issues, is not handicapped-accessible and likely contains lead paint, mold and asbestos. And the roof leaks.

Still, Capitol Facilities Manager John Boyle said at least two people have expressed interest in moving the home, a local physician and an "elected state official" he wouldn't name. Proposals for the project will be taken through Aug. 2. If the home isn't moved by the end of September, it will be demolished, he said.

"It's got to be the right person and the right situation," Boyle said.

A home that size and old could cost at least $250,000 to move, said local house mover John Schmidt, who's business has been around for four generations. He also noted that moving the home, in the heart of Bismarck, could be a logistical nightmare in part because of so many trees in the area.

"A structure like that, you're talking blocks, not miles," Schmidt said.

The new 13,500-square-foot mansion should be completed by Thanksgiving. Built of limestone, granite and brick, it's intended to last 100 years. Much of furniture will come from the old home, as will massive entrance doors. Anything unused will go the state museum or be held in state surplus, Boyle said.

The new home will be the third official residence built for North Dakota's governors. The original was built in 1884 and still stands a few blocks south of the Capitol.

A man learned the hard way that he can't use Queensland Rail as a removal service when he was fined for attempting to take a fridge onto a Brisbane train.

Queensland Rail security released the video of the man's attempt at moving the oversized item on to the train.

The footage shows the man pushing the fridge on a hand trolley into a station lift.

He then manages to get the fridge into a waiting train at the Bowen Hills platform before security guards catch him out.

The guards direct the man back off the train with his fridge and fine him $252 as well as an extra fine for fare evasion.

This isn't the only time someone has attempted to manoeuvrer a large item onto a train.

A second video shows a man taking a lounge off a train at Bowen Hills.

He leaves it on the platform for a while and then moves it into a lift.

The man then grabs a shopping trolley to help him move it the rest of the way.

Queensland Rail's Justine Scarff told ABC News that people aren't allowed to take oversized items on trains.

They need to be able to fit into a suitcase or under the seat.

"We obviously need to be mindful of other people travelling; trains are for people, they aren't for fridges and couches unfortunately," she said.

"I hope he decided to book a removalist as we would encourage people to do, or call up one of his mates with a ute."

Ms Scarff said in another instance someone was caught with a lawnmower on the train.

"We've even had a glass eye left behind, and a front door, there are some weird and wacky things that happen across the network."

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) -- Town officials in Vermont are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off of local trees in West Rutland.

The select board voted Monday to authorize a $100 reward. Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette tells the Rutland Herald they don't have any concrete leads yet on who's responsible for the tree damage, but have received tips on Facebook.

Last year, the town planted a group of 200 trees on a local street. Someone started breaking branches - and in some cases tree trunks - in mid-June.

Goulette says the repeated vandalism has drawn a significant amount of anger in the community, triggering the board's decision to offer the reward. People with information on the perpetrators are asked to call the Rutland County Sheriff's Department