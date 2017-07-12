Is Kid Rock running for Senate? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Is Kid Rock running for Senate?

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Photo: kidrockforsenate.com Photo: kidrockforsenate.com
DETROIT, Mich. -

His name is Kiiiiiiid, Kid Rock. But it could be Senator Kid Rock soon, if a new campaign website is to be believed.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, threw his fedora in the ring for U.S. Senate on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com  The answer is an absolute YES," Rock tweeted Wednesday. He also promised more details soon.

But as the entertainment website Consequence of Sound points out, the webstore, where you can buy hats and shirts, is hosted by Warner Bros., prompting speculation that the senate run is more of a publicity stunt than a legitimate run for office.

 If it does turn out to be a full-on campaign, Rock would be facing off against long-time incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat whose held the seat since 2001.

So would you vote for Kid Rock if you had a chance? 

