College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently.

22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later. She joked that her phone had died and that's why it took so long for her to respond. Josh played along, and the inside joke continued. Each responding to the other's messages months apart with a generic excuse for the long delay, like "I was in the shower."

The inside joke kept going, both students evidently not wanting to break the joke. Josh's last message was sent on July 7 in response to a message from February.

Josh posted screenshots of their slow burning Tinder conversation on Twitter, and the tweet has gone viral with more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 70,000 likes. Many on Twitter told Josh to marry Michelle immediately.

The Tweet eventually reached Tinder, and the app threw down a gauntlet. Saying it's time the pair had a first date. Tinder told the students to decide where they wanted to meet, and they'd make it happen.

   They decided on Hawaii. And Tinder obliged. 

Hopefully their trip is successful and they hit it off in real life.

