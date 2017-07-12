College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral

A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently.

22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later. She joked that her phone had died and that's why it took so long for her to respond. Josh played along, and the inside joke continued. Each responding to the other's messages months apart with a generic excuse for the long delay, like "I was in the shower."

The inside joke kept going, both students evidently not wanting to break the joke. Josh's last message was sent on July 7 in response to a message from February.

Josh posted screenshots of their slow burning Tinder conversation on Twitter, and the tweet has gone viral with more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 70,000 likes. Many on Twitter told Josh to marry Michelle immediately.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

The Tweet eventually reached Tinder, and the app threw down a gauntlet. Saying it's time the pair had a first date. Tinder told the students to decide where they wanted to meet, and they'd make it happen.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

They decided on Hawaii. And Tinder obliged.

After a long debate over your unbelievably generous offer, our dream first-date would be in Hawaii. Meet you in Maui?? @mch_rnd — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 11, 2017

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! ??? — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

Hopefully their trip is successful and they hit it off in real life.