Oregon State Parks authorities locate missing Spokane man

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies report a 73-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been located by Oregon State Parks authorities and is safe, and not in need of assistance.

George’s wife reported him as missing on the morning of July 6, 2017. She noticed he wasn’t at their residence, located in the 9100 block of North Wall around 3:00 a.m. and also discovered their motorhome was gone.

Additional details were not immediately known as of Wednesday afternoon.