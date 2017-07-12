Spokane Police use overdose reversal drug to save life

Spokane Police say a patrol officer was able to use Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, on a man who swallowed an unknown substance before running from officers. It happened around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken into custody and became unresponsive. He had pinpoint pupils and appeared to be struggling to breathe, which are signs of an opiate overdoes.

Officer McVay applied his Narcan Mucosal Atomization Device and within minutes started getting results. The man started breathing on his own and became more responsive. Medics and Spokane Fire Department assisted and started an IV with additional Narcan, then immediately took the man to the hospital.

Neither the man nor the responding officers were injured.

This comes just days after an officer in Post Falls saved a man with the same drug.

Spokane police say eventually all patrol officers will be carrying the Narcan drug.