Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned

Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search.

"I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark. “And my heart just sunk.”

Clark joined crews in the frantic search for a 4-year-old boy who reportedly fell in the river Tuesday evening.

"So all of us say up and just started looking in the water,” said Clark. “Then I saw what appeared to be his mother crying with another child and I could hear my heart beating in my chest.”

Clark says the search lasted an hour, but he never gave up hope.

"I put myself in the shoes of that mother,” said Clark. “I would do anything to find that boy and it just wasn't enough.”

The boy was rushed to the hospital were he was pronounced dead. Clark wants the family to know they aren't alone and is offering any help they might need.

“There’s a lot of people saying lots of things they feel about this, but we need to be supportive of this family right now,” said Clark. “I don't want the family to go through this alone so please if you're listening [family] and you need help let us help you try to ease the burden just a little bit.”