Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?

It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.

So, these cannot be considered random assaults of the kind everyone is afraid of, which leaves us with the remaining two cases.

The North Country Homes case is still under investigation and the suspect is still at large. Deputies describe that man as being in his 20s to early 30s. He had a shaved head and tattoos on his neck and arms

In the other case that involved a stranger, a woman identified as Tamara Hayes yanked a woman out of her vehicle and tried to take off with the car, but she was quickly arrested and is now sitting in the Spokane County Jail.

Police say if someone does try to steal your car. The best move is to give them the car and call 911 right away.