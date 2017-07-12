Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime.

The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane. A half purple fixer-upper beloved of the Wilson family, who have been transforming it into their dream vacation home on wheels.

"He has spent a lot of time taking everything out of it and redoing it. So much energy, time, money," said Larissa Wilson.

Larissa and her kids were out for ice cream when the RV was swiped from out in front of their home.

"Our girls were so sad it was gone," Wilson said.

But the mom didn't mourn. She got busy looking to bust the crooks by posting pictures of the distinct camper all over social media, and 72 hours later, the big purple people mover was found in North Spokane's Glass Park just a few blocks from their home. But the happy ending gets better, as we found out from the police officers who peeked inside The thieves left behind IDs and a box Cheez-its, with their fingerprints inside the camper.

Larissa has a message to those who took their camper: "For them to just take something that we have been working so hard for... I don't know, it just hurts. It's like go get a job and you can buy your own stuff."

A reminder to motor home owners out there. The lightweight nature of most RVs makes them easier to break into than regular homes. You'll suffer a lot less heartache if you keep your on-board cash and expensive possessions to a minimum.