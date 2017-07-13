Armed suspect in custody after several hour standoff near Sanson and Nevada

UPDATE:

Spokane Police SWAT Team has successfully taken 37-year-old Derrick Bonato into custody, bringing Wednesday night's several hour standoff to a safe end.

Police were on scene in northeast Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada.

Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument.

That victim was able to get out of the home safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The victim also informed authorities there were firearms inside the home.



When officers arrived on scene they set up a perimeter and evacuated neighbors nearby to keep them safe. SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene when it became clear Bonato was not going to come out of the home on his own.

About five and a half hours into the incident, a female came out of the house and she was safely led away by officers. Approaching six and a half hours into the standoff, two more males came out.

SWAT eventually searched the residence, located Bonato inside and took him into custody without incident.

Officers will search the house for evidence of the alleged crimes. Additional charges could be added.

Roads in the area were blocked off while police and hostage negotiators worked to get the man to surrender peacefully.

Bonato has three felony convictions along with a conviction for violation of a domestic violence order. Bonato will be booked into the Spokane County jail and final charges determined after the residence is searched.

SPD would like to thank the neighborhood for the cooperation and patience they showed allowing officers to safely resolve this high risk incident.