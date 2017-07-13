Homes evacuated during standoff near Sanson and Nevada

Police were on scene in North Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada.

Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument.

That roommate was able to get out of the apartment safely and call police around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Police say there were several people in the house at the time of the argument, but those people later exited the house. The man remains inside Wednesday night and he is believed to still be armed with a rifle. Police do not believe there are other people in the house.

Roads in the area have been blocked off while police and hostage negotiators work to get the man to surrender peacefully.

UPDATE: @SpokanePD just gave me the latest on the standoff after a convicted felon pointed a rifle at his roommate's head. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/xRxx9r9BaW — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 13, 2017

This is a developing story. As we learn more we will update this story.