Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.



Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."



CEO Daniel Griesemer said in a statement, "This was a difficult decision to make, but we are confident that it is in the best long-term interest of our Company, our customers and our broader employee base."



The company says affected stores will launch their closing sales next week.



To see all of the locations closing across the country, click here: https://gymboreerestructuring.com/gymboree-stores/