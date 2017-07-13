CBO: Trump's budget doesn't balance federal ledger

CBO: Trump's budget doesn't balance federal ledgerPosted: Updated:
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
Armed suspect in custody after several hour standoff near Sanson and Nevada
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police SWAT Team has successfully taken 37-year-old Derrick Bonato into custody, bringing Wednesday night's several hour standoff to a safe end. Police were on scene in northeast Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument.>>
College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral
KHQ.com - A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently. 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.>>
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods
LOS ANGELES - "Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.>>
Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers
NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands.>>
Would-be robber in Iowa arrives early at banks to find doors locked
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Sometimes the early bird doesn't get the worm. Police in Iowa are looking for a would-be bank robber who showed up to two West Des Moines branches before they opened on Wednesday. A security recording shows a man wearing a bandanna over his face trying to enter a Marine Credit Union branch at around 8:15 a.m. - nearly three hours before it opened.>>
CBO: Trump's budget doesn't balance federal ledger
WASHINGTON - A new government analysis of President Donald Trump's budget plan says it wouldn't come close to balancing the federal ledger like the White House has promised. The Congressional Budget Office report says that Trump's budget, if followed to the letter, would result in a $720 billion deficit at the end of 10 years instead of the slight surplus promised.>>
Armed suspect in custody after several hour standoff near Sanson and Nevada
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police SWAT Team has successfully taken 37-year-old Derrick Bonato into custody, bringing Wednesday night's several hour standoff to a safe end. Police were on scene in northeast Spokane Wednesday night responding to a standoff in the area of Sanson and Nevada. Spokane Police had a home surrounded after it was reported a man pointed a rifle at his roommate's face following an argument.>>
Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state
KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state. Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores.">>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 12th.>>
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
