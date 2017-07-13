Man charged in wife's Uber ride shooting pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife during an Uber ride in Seattle has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.



Cameron Espitia, 31, remains jailed on $3 million bail following Thursday's appearance in King County Superior Court.



Espitia told investigators he had been drinking and "having a bad night" but didn't remember what happened during the Uber ride July 2, according to charging documents. Authorities say he was riding in the back of the vehicle and his wife, Jennifer Espitia, 29, was in the front passenger seat when they began arguing. The driver described hearing a bang and thinking it might have been a tire popping but then saw the woman slumped over.



A Coast Guard employee with no criminal history, Espitia faces up to 23 years if convicted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)