Man charged in wife's Uber ride shooting pleads not guilty - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man charged in wife's Uber ride shooting pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife during an Uber ride in Seattle has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
    
Cameron Espitia, 31, remains jailed on $3 million bail following Thursday's appearance in King County Superior Court.
    
Espitia told investigators he had been drinking and "having a bad night" but didn't remember what happened during the Uber ride July 2, according to charging documents. Authorities say he was riding in the back of the vehicle and his wife, Jennifer Espitia, 29, was in the front passenger seat when they began arguing. The driver described hearing a bang and thinking it might have been a tire popping but then saw the woman slumped over.
    
A Coast Guard employee with no criminal history, Espitia faces up to 23 years if convicted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:34:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.

    >>

  • Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:45 AM EDT2017-07-13 13:45:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state.  Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores."

    >>

  • Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-13 16:06:56 GMT

     NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. 

    >>

     NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers

    Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:48:04 GMT

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man. A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot

    >>

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man. A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot

    >>

  • Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:10:13 GMT

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

    VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA.  The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn." 

    >>

  • 'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

    Thursday, July 13 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-07-13 17:37:01 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - "Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - "Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.

    >>
    •   