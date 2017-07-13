Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie

Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe the photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) that's currently for sale in Valleyford, WA for almost $600,000.

The real estate ad reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35x100 shop with upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door."

The home itself is pretty stunning. Sitting on almost 5 acres, it boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 4,362 square feet! The massive kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 islands and a large walk-in pantry. There are also 100-year-old wood floors, soaring ceilings and a triple head shower and soaking tub in the master bath. All of this sits amidst the  wide open Palouse countryside with incredible views.

But now let's get to what's not exactly normal about this property...

The home has a huge shop that looks like it's straight out of a western film. It's not exactly clear why, but whoever built the shop decided to turn the backside into what looks like a snapshot of Tombstone, Arizona. 

We spoke with the listing agent of the property who gave us some details into the backstory. The man who originally built the home has actually passed away but his family members say he always dreamed of being the mayor of his own little town... so he built himself a western town. 

Odd? Perhaps, but it may provide the future home owner with some pretty cool possibilities...

Ever dreamed of owning an event or wedding venue with a western theme? This might be calling your name. Or what about your own homebrew tasting saloon? We're guessing it would also be great to use as a set for filmmakers and TV ads. The set has already been used by a local credit union to shoot a commercial. 

Let us know what you think. Love it or hate it?

To see the full ad, click here: http://tinyurl.com/y9mglz8y

