68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors

68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was accused of repeatedly banging on the door of her Middle Eastern neighbors, kicking their cars and yelling racial slurs. 

Deputies were called to the apartment complex behind the Spokane Valley Library at around 6:00 p.m. The callers showed deputies cell phone video of the woman, identified as Shalisha Israel, calling them "terrorists" and "drug dealers" and repeatedly yelling at them to "Go back to where you belong," according to court records released on the incident. 

Court documents show Israel told deputies she called her neighbors terrorists was upset because she thought they had been driving too fast in the parking lot. 

Israel now faces three charges of malicious harassment, under Washington's hate crime law. She has also been charged with making a false statement to a police officer after initially giving them the false name of "Vigilance S. Israel".

The incident was also recorded by a camera crew from the TV show "Live PD", who was riding along with a deputy at the time. 

Records show Israel also has a pending case for urinating in public.  

