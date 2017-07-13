Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers

What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man.



A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot of the machine.



Some people thought it was a joke but thankfully, someone finally called police. They quickly realized the guy really needed help, kicked in the door and literally withdrew him (again, sorry for the horrible pun) from the ATM room.



"We have a once in a lifetime situation that you'll probably never see or hear about again," Richard Olden with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.



The man was actually trapped inside that ATM room for about 2 hours but is okay.