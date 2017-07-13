K9 Bane leads deputies to violent assault suspect after child calls 911 saying his mom is bleeding

Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for 2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence after a child called 911 saying his mother was beaten up and bleeding.

Deputies responded to the home near Greenacres Elementary School and found the woman bleeding heavily from her head, as well as blood throughout the home.

Due to the severity of the crime, Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Sonny E. Cannella, fled the scene before deputies arrived, so a perimeter was set up and a K9 unit was brought in.

K9 Bane found Cannella in an alleyway behind the home and deputies eventually took him into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Cannella told deputies he had been drinking, taking medications and ingested nicotine oil. He was taken to jail and booked on 2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence. He also has an active warrant for his arrest out of Wisconsin.