Alabama man sentenced in girlfriend's death; claimed suicide pact

Alabama man sentenced in girlfriend's death; claimed suicide pactPosted: Updated:
Gymboree to close 350 stores, including 5 in Washington state
KHQ.COM - Children's clothing retailer Gymboree has announced they will be closing roughly 350 outlets across the U.S. Five of those locations are in Washington state. Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, released a statement that reads in part, "as part of our court-supervised restructuring process, the Gymboree Corporation is taking necessary steps to strengthen our Company as a whole by closing certain Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores.">>
Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA. The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn.">>
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers
NEW YORK - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs. Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands.>>
College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral
KHQ.com - A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently. 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
PHOTOS: Truck carrying eels overturns on Oregon highway
DEPOT BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depot Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime.>>
K9 Bane leads deputies to violent assault suspect after child calls 911 saying his mom is bleeding
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for 2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence after a child called 911 saying his mother was beaten up and bleeding. Deputies responded to the home near Greenacres Elementary School and found the woman bleeding heavily from her head, as well as blood throughout the home.>>
Alabama man sentenced in girlfriend's death; claimed suicide pact
ASHLAND, Ala. - An Alabama man who claimed he had a suicide pact with the girlfriend he killed has pleaded guilty in her death. A statement from state and local prosecutors says 22-year-old Loren Bunner of Vincent pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the death of 18-year-old Jolee Callan. A judge sentenced Bunner to 52 years in prison.>>
68-year-old Spokane Valley woman accused of hate crime after tirade against neighbors
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she was accused of repeatedly banging on the door of her Middle Eastern neighbors, kicking their cars and yelling racial slurs. Deputies were called to the apartment complex behind the Spokane Valley Library at around 6:00 p.m.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
Man stuck in Corpus Christi ATM flags down help by slipping 'help me' notes instead of receipts to customers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - What began as routine maintenance work on an ATM machine turned into quite a predicament for a Texas man. A contractor got stuck inside the ATM machine at a bank that's being remodeled in Corpus Christi and he didn't have his cell phone. Banking (excuse the pun) on some good luck, he tried to get the attention of customers using the ATM and that included passing "help me" notes through the receipt slot>>
Oil-trains measure likely headed for Spokane ballot
A proposed citizens' initiative that would fine certain coal and crude oil rail shipments through downtown Spokane will likely go before city voters in November. Spokane County election officials said Wednesday that the initiative gathered enough signatures to appear on the fall ballot. The Spokesman Review says the City Council can pass the measure as is or submit it to voters.>>
Nearly $600,000 Valleyford home looks like it's ready for a wild west movie
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Did you check out the main photo of this story? Can you believe these photos are from the same home (or technically same piece of property) for sale for almost $600,000 in Valleyford, WA. The real estate ad for the home reads, "Is that John Wayne? Walk the boardwalk/balcony of the Old West "Cow Town" 35 x 100 shop w/upper levels and 13.5" roll-up door and a 40x40 barn.">>
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods
LOS ANGELES - "Saturday Night Live" and the sci-fi drama "Westworld" are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running "SNL" received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.>>
PHOTOS: Spacecraft reveals beauty of solar system's biggest storm
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A NASA spacecraft circling Jupiter is revealing the up-close beauty of our solar system's biggest planetary storm. Juno flew directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot on Monday, passing an amazingly close 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the monster storm. The images snapped by JunoCam were beamed back Tuesday and posted online Wednesday.>>
