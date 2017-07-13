PHOTOS: Truck carrying hagfish overturns on Oregon highway

Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry hagfish overturned.

The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured.

The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime. That bad. Plus, there were a bunch of hagfish on the road. Not a fun cleanup in Oregon today.

We're told the hagfish were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption.

*Note: Oregon State Police originally reported these as eels, however, Depoe Bay Fire later clarified that they are hagfish, which are similar to eels, and produce slime under stress. As you can see from the photos, it was a pretty stressful situation.