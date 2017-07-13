Husband of slain Bonner County woman offering up $5000 reward for information that solves her murder

The husband of a Bonner County woman who was murdered in her home back in April is now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.

Shirley Ramey was found murdered in her home on April 5, 2017. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office initially named and arrested a suspect, however, that suspect had an alibi that checked out and all charges were dropped.

Shirley's murder is still unsolved and her husband, Daryl, is hoping his offering of a $5000 reward will help solve the crime.

Tips can be called in to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at 208-255-COPS.