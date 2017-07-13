Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks

Oliver says his grandson, Hayden Wise, loved hanging out on the family farm.

The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time.

“If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”

Oliver says his grandson, Hayden Wise, loved hanging out on the family farm.

“He loved to be outside in the dirt with a hammer in his hand doing whatever I was doing,” said Oliver. “That’s where he loved to be and it makes it that much harder.”

Oliver says he’s overwhelmed by how much the community has supported his family.

People have already donated $2,100 to his PayPal account, and the funeral home has waved some of the costs.

“All I can to the community of Spokane is thank you so much,” said Oliver. “Everything you've done already is more than I'd ever ask for and anything more would be amazing.”

You can contribute to Oliver’s PayPal account: dwane@oliverknives.com