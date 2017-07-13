UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Spokane Police arrest suspect in downtown ax vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: July 14, 2017: 

After a tip from a viewer who saw our story Thursday night, Spokane Police say 28-year-old Torin Ford has been arrested in connection to the vandalism that took place in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. 

As of right now, Ford only has one charge of Second Degree Malicious Mischief against him. 

Previous Coverage: 

A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. 

Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. A manager from The Wave Island Bar and Grill next to the smoothie shop told KHQ the man also smashed the windows of this SUV. 

“I'm literally shook up and didn't get much sleep yesterday,” Ralston Read said.

This didn't happen in the early morning hours, either. This all happened just before 10:00 p.m.

The original weapon was first reported as a skateboard based on witness accounts, and it wasn't until the surveillance video was reviewed that the manager of The Wave saw that it was some sort of battle ax.

Spokane Police say the call was reported as a vandalism and they had many of their officers tied up at a standoff. Spokane Police did touch base with the victims on Thursday. 

As odd as it sounds, Read says he isn’t surprised by this axe-attack.

"It happened to a few of our employees cars in the parking lot, luckily within the last year we do have security cameras back there,” he said.

If you know who the vandal is, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. 

    •   