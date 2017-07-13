WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane

A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process.

Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound. A manager of The Wave next to the smoothie shops tells KHQ the man also smashed the windows of this SUV.

This didn't happen in the early morning hours, either. This all happened just before 10:00 p.m.

The original weapon was first reported as a skateboard based on witness accounts, and it wasn't until the surveillance video was reviewed that the manager of The Wave saw that it was some sort of battle ax.

If you know who the vandal is, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.