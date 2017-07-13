Treat yourself to a FREE iced tea Friday at Starbucks

It's gonna be hot on Friday, so why not treat yourself to some FREE ice tea!

Starbucks locations across the country will be offering free ice teas in a very small window on Friday. If you go in to a participating store before 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., you can receive one of Starbucks' new Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, which include Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus Tea.

No other purchase is necessary and the freebie will come in the "Tall" size. (That's 12 oz.)