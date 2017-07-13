Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Old time phones bringing new sense of community west central Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Hello operator, tell me a story.

It’s a unique way to bring a sense of community to West Central Spokane.

“We have three dial-story phone booths like these, one at Indaba, one at Batch Bake shop, and one at the West Central Community Center,” Brooke Matson, the executive director of Spark Central said.

Each dial tells a different story.

It ranges from funny to sad, but I won’t give it away.

“It gives a real-life snapshot of life in the neighborhood,” Matson said.

The stories are voiced by actors with the Spokane Civic Theater.

Giving people like John Hope a roller coaster ride of emotions.

“I think it's awesome way to learn about the history and who's been here before, pretty cool,” Hope, a Spokane resident, said.

Now Dial-A-Story is looking for more people to tell stories of the neighborhood.

If you would like to share yours, click here

    •   