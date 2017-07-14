Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Wash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Washington counties

Multiple counties in eastern Washington have been issued fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management.  Effective as of July 14th, the burn restrictions apply to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

What does this restriction mean for you?

  • The public is asked to ensure that any campfires are completely extinguished and cold before departure from a camping area.
    • Campfires (including charcoal briquette fire) within BLM provided steel rings at approved campgrounds will be deemed legal only at the Yakima River Canyon, Coffeepot, Chopaka, Washburn, Pacific Lake and Twin Lakes sites. 
    • Liberty campground will follow USFS restriction levels. 
    • Liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters are permitted provided they are used within an area at least 10-feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 
    • Leaving a fire without extinguishing it is prohibited, except to report the fire, if it has spread beyond control.
  • Caution is advised at all times when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or high grasses.
    • When operating a motorized vehicle on public lands, you must carry a shovel at least 26 inches in length with at least an eight-inch blade, and either a one-gallon container full of water or a fully charged 2.5 pound fire extinguisher. 
    • All motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles must be equipped with a properly functioning U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor. 
  • Due to fire hazard risk the public is asked not to bring fireworks or exploding targets onto public lands at any time.
  • Target shooting with the use of exploding targets (including Tannerite) is prohibited.
    • Target shooters who start wildfires may be responsible for the cost of fire suppression.
    • Wildfires caused by recreational target shooting in dry grasses have steadily increased on the Spokane District over the last few years.
    • The easiest ways to prevent these fires from starting is to ensure your target area (at least 20 feet around the target) is free of dry vegetation, minimize the use of ammunition containing steel and avoid shooting under hot, dry and windy conditions.

Any person who knowingly and willfully violates these regulations, upon conviction, can receive up to a $1,000 fine, up to 12-months in prison, or both. 

    •   