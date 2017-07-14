Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park.



Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One caller told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off.



According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating. They have not given any details on possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.