Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County, Florida

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's gonna be hot on Friday, so why not treat yourself to some FREE ice tea! Starbucks locations across the country will be offering free ice teas in a very small window on Friday. If you go in to a participating store before 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., you can receive one of Starbucks' new Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, which include Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus Tea.