Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County, Florida

A sinkhole in Pasco County, Florida has swallowed two homes and may be growing. At least ten other homes nearby have been evacuated. 

Friday morning at 5am the sinkhole was the size of a small pool and since then its grown significantly and now reached the road. 

We do not know if anyone has been injured or is missing. 

