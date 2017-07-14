Business owner ordered to pay $240,000 for lost sales tax

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - The president of a Washington auto business has been ordered to pay $240,000 back to the state in lost sales tax.



The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday that American Auto and Body LLC President Khaled E. Saad pleaded guilty June 23 to first-degree theft after he had been accused of collecting retail sales tax from customers, but not submitting it to the state.



The Department of Revenue began reviewing the company's files based on a recommendation from the state Office of the Attorney General.



During the review of records from March 2013 to December 2015 the state found the company was "vastly under-reporting" its income and had not remitted almost $146,000 in due revenue.



The $240,000 amount includes repayment, as well as penalties and interest.