Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
K9 Bane leads deputies to violent assault suspect after child calls 911 saying his mom is bleeding
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man for 2nd Degree Assault - Domestic Violence after a child called 911 saying his mother was beaten up and bleeding. Deputies responded to the home near Greenacres Elementary School and found the woman bleeding heavily from her head, as well as blood throughout the home.>>
PHOTOS: Truck carrying hagfish overturns on Oregon highway
DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.>>
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security
A robot named Tracey is greeting passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, providing tips to get them smoothly through security checkpoints. The red and white human-sized robot carries a large electronic sign and can speak to passengers in six different languages.>>
2 pastors file suit against Coca-Cola over soda health risks
WASHINGTON - Two prominent African-American pastors have filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages. They say soda marketing has made it more difficult to protect the health of their largely black, D.C.-based parishioners.>>
Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County, Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Florida - A sinkhole in Pasco County, Florida has swallowed two homes and may be growing. At least ten other homes nearby have been evacuated. Friday morning at 5am the sinkhole was the size of a small pool and since then its grown significantly and now reached the road. We do not know if anyone has been injured or is missing.>>
Business owner ordered to pay $240,000 for lost sales tax
The president of a Washington auto business has been ordered to pay $240,000 back to the state in lost sales tax. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday that American Auto and Body LLC President Khaled E. Saad pleaded guilty June 23 to first-degree theft after he had been accused of collecting retail sales tax from customers, but not submitting it to the state.>>
Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.>>
Effective Immediately: Fire restrictions issued for Eastern Washington counties
KHQ.COM - Multiple counties in Eastern Washington have been issued fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Effective as of July 14th, the burn restrictions apply to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. What does this restriction mean for you?>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 13th.>>
