Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone County

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had to put down a month and a half-old moose calf Thursday night after they found it suffering with a hunting arrow in its head.

Deputies were called after someone found the moose in distress near Vets Road in Pinehurst. Due to the injuries, and for humane reasons, the moose had to be put down.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in this case. If you know anything that will help them find the person responsible for shooting the young moose, please call Captain Jeremy Groves at 208-556-1114.