Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone County

Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone CountyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
WATCH: Man armed with battle ax goes on rampage in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man armed with a makeshift battle ax went on a rampage Wednesday night in downtown Spokane, damaging business and cars in the process. Video surveillance obtained by KHQ shows a man near 1st and Howard smashing the windows to Fusion Smoothie with his ax and then walking southbound.>>
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these burglary suspects?
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent burglary that happened in broad daylight, and it was that daylight that allowed security cameras to get some pretty decent photos of the suspects. The Sheriff's Office believes the burglary happened on July 6, 2017 in the Waukon area, which is south of Reardan and east of Edwall.>>
Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
Man trapped in ATM slips notes to customers begging for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.>>
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.>>
PHOTOS: Truck carrying hagfish overturns on Oregon highway
PHOTOS: Truck carrying hagfish overturns on Oregon highway
DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.>>
DEPOE BAY, Ore. - Highway 101 in Oregon was shut down Thursday afternoon after a truck carry eels overturned. The crash happened about three miles south of Depoe Bay and thankfully no one was seriously injured. The cleanup, however, was extensive and full of slime. Like Peter Venkman slimed by Slimer full of slime.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
Family of 4-year-old who drowned in the Spokane River speaks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of the 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Spokane River Tuesday is speaking for the first time. “If you can imagine a train driving through your house and all of a sudden it hooked you and you're on the back of the train going a million miles-an-hour and can't hang on,” said the boys grandfather, Dwane Oliver. “It’s hard, it's like chaos trying to keep up.”>>
Prosecutor's Office: Spokane Police Officers justified in May shooting
Prosecutor's Office: Spokane Police Officers justified in May shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has ruled three officers were justified in their use of deadly force while trying to arrest Terrance Wallette back in May. Wallette checked into the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital on the afternoon of May 7, 2017 for a possible overdose. While in the ER, Wallette pulled a knife on an employee and fled the hospital in a blue Dodge Intrepid.>>
Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone County
Month and a half old moose with hunting arrow in its head put down in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had to put down a month and a half-old moose calf Thursday night after they found it suffering with a hunting arrow in its head. Deputies were called after someone found the moose in distress near Vets Road in Pinehurst. Due to the injuries, and for humane reasons, the moose had to be put down.>>
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office had to put down a month and a half-old moose calf Thursday night after they found it suffering with a hunting arrow in its head. Deputies were called after someone found the moose in distress near Vets Road in Pinehurst. Due to the injuries, and for humane reasons, the moose had to be put down.>>
Energy Department plans probe into whistleblower complaint
Energy Department plans probe into whistleblower complaint
The Department of Energy's Office of Inspector General plans an investigation into allegations of retaliation against an employee of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Aleta Busselman contends she was removed from her position after she declined to make changes to a report that blamed management for a $530,000 theft of government money.>>
The Department of Energy's Office of Inspector General plans an investigation into allegations of retaliation against an employee of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Aleta Busselman contends she was removed from her position after she declined to make changes to a report that blamed management for a $530,000 theft of government money.>>
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
Spokane Police investigate death at home near Chief Garry Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a death overnight near Chief Garry Park. Around 11:30 Thursday we received calls into our newsroom saying there was police activity and an ambulance at a home in the 2500 block of Desmet Ave. One called told us they watched an ambulance leave the scene with its lights off. According to Spokane Police, someone was found dead in the home and they are investigating.>>
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
Taking the bargain route (sponsored)
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
It all started with a single, attainable goal: buying a snazzy new Yeti cooler, filled with craft beer from microbreweries between the Inland Northwest and Texas. To make it happen, 32-year-old Tyler McGuffin, of Spokane Valley, applied the skills he uses every day as an STCU accountant to plan an itinerary that would take him from Spokane to Waco.>>
Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security
Robot helps passengers through Seattle airport security
A robot named Tracey is greeting passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, providing tips to get them smoothly through security checkpoints. The red and white human-sized robot carries a large electronic sign and can speak to passengers in six different languages.>>
A robot named Tracey is greeting passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, providing tips to get them smoothly through security checkpoints. The red and white human-sized robot carries a large electronic sign and can speak to passengers in six different languages.>>
2 pastors file suit against Coca-Cola over soda health risks
2 pastors file suit against Coca-Cola over soda health risks
WASHINGTON - Two prominent African-American pastors have filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages. They say soda marketing has made it more difficult to protect the health of their largely black, D.C.-based parishioners.>>
WASHINGTON - Two prominent African-American pastors have filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages. They say soda marketing has made it more difficult to protect the health of their largely black, D.C.-based parishioners.>>
Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County, Florida
Sinkhole swallows two homes in Pasco County, Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Florida - A sinkhole in Pasco County, Florida has swallowed two homes and may be growing. At least ten other homes nearby have been evacuated. Friday morning at 5am the sinkhole was the size of a small pool and since then its grown significantly and now reached the road. We do not know if anyone has been injured or is missing.>>
PASCO COUNTY, Florida - A sinkhole in Pasco County, Florida has swallowed two homes and may be growing. At least ten other homes nearby have been evacuated. Friday morning at 5am the sinkhole was the size of a small pool and since then its grown significantly and now reached the road. We do not know if anyone has been injured or is missing.>>
Business owner ordered to pay $240,000 for lost sales tax
Business owner ordered to pay $240,000 for lost sales tax
The president of a Washington auto business has been ordered to pay $240,000 back to the state in lost sales tax. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday that American Auto and Body LLC President Khaled E. Saad pleaded guilty June 23 to first-degree theft after he had been accused of collecting retail sales tax from customers, but not submitting it to the state.>>
The president of a Washington auto business has been ordered to pay $240,000 back to the state in lost sales tax. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Wednesday that American Auto and Body LLC President Khaled E. Saad pleaded guilty June 23 to first-degree theft after he had been accused of collecting retail sales tax from customers, but not submitting it to the state.>>